Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,493 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,493 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.22% of AZZ worth $12,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth $13,921,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 208.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 217,776 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 104.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 87,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AZZ by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after acquiring an additional 85,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AZZ during the second quarter valued at $3,204,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AZZ. TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

AZZ Price Performance

AZZ stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $50.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average is $40.86.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). AZZ had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $390.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. AZZ’s revenue was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. AZZ’s payout ratio is -34.00%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Featured Stories

