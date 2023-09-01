Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,656 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of ePlus worth $12,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ePlus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 6,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $346,736.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 6,294 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $346,736.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,434 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,448. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLUS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ePlus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PLUS stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $53.43. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.59.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $574.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

