Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,445 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Encore Capital Group worth $12,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $207,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -781.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Transactions at Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $323.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.95 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $2,051,301.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,688 shares in the company, valued at $7,378,121.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $2,051,301.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,121.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Olle sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total value of $50,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,441.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.