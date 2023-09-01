Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of Compass Minerals International worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

NYSE CMP opened at $30.14 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.00, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.17. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMP. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

