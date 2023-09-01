Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BNS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $57.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,957,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 139.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,087,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,779 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,771,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 559.7% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,021,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,299 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

