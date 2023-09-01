Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Baxter International from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baxter International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baxter International Stock Down 2.6 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,160 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,212,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,440,000 after purchasing an additional 860,805 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Baxter International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,257,000 after purchasing an additional 729,426 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Baxter International by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,255,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,058,000 after buying an additional 719,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,003,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,252,000 after buying an additional 31,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Baxter International has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $60.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.87. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.49%.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.