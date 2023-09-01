Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Baxter International from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,160 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,212,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,440,000 after purchasing an additional 860,805 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Baxter International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,257,000 after purchasing an additional 729,426 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Baxter International by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,255,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,058,000 after buying an additional 719,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,003,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,252,000 after buying an additional 31,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:BAX opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Baxter International has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $60.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.87. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.49%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

