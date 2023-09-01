Bay Capital (LON:BAY) Shares Down 1.4%

Bay Capital Plc (LON:BAY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.59 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23). 25,356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 51,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.23).

Bay Capital Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.49.

Bay Capital Company Profile

Bay Capital Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek investment and acquisition opportunities in the industrial, construction and business services, and software and technology sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

