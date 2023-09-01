BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.81.
BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BCE
BCE Stock Down 0.6 %
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.
BCE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 154.50%.
Institutional Trading of BCE
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 620,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,249,000 after acquiring an additional 429,600 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- Trading Halts Explained
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.