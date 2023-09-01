BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.81.

BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Get BCE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BCE

BCE Stock Down 0.6 %

BCE stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average is $44.93. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 154.50%.

Institutional Trading of BCE

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 620,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,249,000 after acquiring an additional 429,600 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.