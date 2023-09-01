Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) vs. Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Head-To-Head Review

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Monolithic Power Systems and Beam Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems 0 1 12 0 2.92 Beam Global 0 1 4 0 2.80

Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus target price of $553.46, suggesting a potential upside of 6.19%. Beam Global has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 210.34%. Given Beam Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Monolithic Power Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems $1.79 billion 13.89 $437.67 million $9.32 55.92 Beam Global $45.35 million 2.67 -$19.68 million ($2.14) -4.07

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Beam Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Beam Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems 24.50% 26.80% 21.65% Beam Global -48.43% -68.65% -46.67%

Risk & Volatility

Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Beam Global on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment. It also offers lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company sells its products through third-party distributors and value-added resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and other end customers in China, Taiwan, Europe, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

