Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) Trading Down 0.2%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $359.25 and last traded at $360.20. 2,815,982 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $361.06.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.88.

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hathaway

In other news, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total transaction of $10,151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,067,865.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Berkshire Hathaway news, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total value of $10,151,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,067,865.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

