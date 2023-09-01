Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Big Lots in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Big Lots’ current full-year earnings is ($10.29) per share.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.87. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.18. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 66,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

