Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Big Lots in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Big Lots’ current full-year earnings is ($10.29) per share.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.87. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Big Lots
Big Lots Price Performance
Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.18. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 66,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Big Lots
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.