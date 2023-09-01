Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Short Interest Update

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,500 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the July 31st total of 698,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 335,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $31,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $31,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 8,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $928,047.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,487 shares of company stock worth $1,447,821 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Price Performance

NYSE:BCC opened at $109.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.39. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $112.29.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.13. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.