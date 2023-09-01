Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.04. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $54.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,535 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

