BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Cut to $33.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 139.37, a PEG ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.01. BOX has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.32 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that BOX will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $398,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at $46,593,057.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $398,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at $46,593,057.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $149,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,572.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,671,910. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of BOX by 102.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of BOX by 318.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

