Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $923.67 and last traded at $922.89, with a volume of 5100793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $892.28.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $380.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $872.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $740.51.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.