Broadscale Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 5,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 7,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Broadscale Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06.

Institutional Trading of Broadscale Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadscale Acquisition stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Broadscale Acquisition were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Broadscale Acquisition

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

