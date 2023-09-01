Brokerages Set OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Target Price at $16.50

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

OUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OUTFRONT Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP Clive A. Punter acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,074.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NYSE OUT opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. OUTFRONT Media has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is -47.24%.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

