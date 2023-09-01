Brokers Issue Forecasts for Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $6.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.59. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $5.08 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CSL. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.33.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $263.02 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $314.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.58.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

