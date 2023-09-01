Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chico’s FAS, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chico’s FAS’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $545.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 34.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHS

Chico’s FAS Stock Up 1.0 %

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 11.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 115.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

(Get Free Report)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.