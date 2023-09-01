Brokers Issue Forecasts for The TJX Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TJX. Bank of America upped their price target on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $92.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average of $80.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

