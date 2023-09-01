Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,061 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market cap of $802.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.79 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

