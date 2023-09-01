Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts have commented on BAM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

BAM stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 97,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

