Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,113. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $145.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.58.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

