Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

CDNS opened at $240.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.95. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $18,359,051 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

