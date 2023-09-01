Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $279,855.02 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,321,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aneel Zaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 3rd, Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $240.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.95. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $248.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after buying an additional 713,650,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,872,887,000 after buying an additional 82,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,721,009,000 after buying an additional 195,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,100,279,000 after buying an additional 136,739 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after buying an additional 1,637,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

