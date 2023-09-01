CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Stock Price Up 3%

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) rose 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 3,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 16,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CalciMedica stock. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. CalciMedica makes up approximately 0.3% of BML Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of CalciMedica at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

