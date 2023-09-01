CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Stock Price Up 3%

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 3,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 16,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

CalciMedica Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53.

Institutional Trading of CalciMedica

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CalciMedica stock. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. CalciMedica accounts for approximately 0.3% of BML Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of CalciMedica as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

