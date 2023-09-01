California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of California Resources worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in California Resources by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in California Resources by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CRC stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $56.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.18.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.59 million. California Resources had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRC shares. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on California Resources from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

