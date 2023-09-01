California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Beyond Meat worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 999.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 756,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 688,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,875,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 298,321 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 194,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,907,000 after purchasing an additional 150,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

BYND opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $759.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $25.88.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

