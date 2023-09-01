California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSRM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

SSR Mining Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $301.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

