California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of NextGen Healthcare worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,527 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 968,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 363,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 609.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 278,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 239,249 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1,247.8% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 216,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 200,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

NXGN stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 607.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.35%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NXGN. StockNews.com upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.