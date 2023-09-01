California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Goosehead Insurance worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2,303.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth $116,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSHD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $60.54 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Shares of GSHD opened at $69.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.92. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $48,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,003,144.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $48,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,003,144.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,849 shares of company stock valued at $11,745,465 in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

