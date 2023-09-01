California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.31 Million Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of AdvanSix worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,447,000 after acquiring an additional 121,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,909,000 after acquiring an additional 68,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,914 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 32.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after buying an additional 237,798 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASIX. StockNews.com began coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $132,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,672.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,250,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,005 shares of company stock worth $438,836 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

NYSE ASIX opened at $33.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.83.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $427.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.67 million. Equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

