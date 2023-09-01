California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.34 Million Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 974.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Insider Activity at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,500 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $33,435.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,198.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

