California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Photronics worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLAB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3,942.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Photronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.18. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Photronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.