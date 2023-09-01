California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,412 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of JELD-WEN worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,283,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,240,000 after purchasing an additional 875,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,000 after acquiring an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,788,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,650,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 287,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

