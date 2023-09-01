California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,525 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after acquiring an additional 786,726 shares in the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $12.26 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

