California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $3,741.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,816.59. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $3,295.00 and a 52 week high of $4,125.57.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $44.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is currently 2.58%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

