California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 790 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Matthews International worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Matthews International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the first quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Matthews International during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MATW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Matthews International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Matthews International Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of MATW opened at $42.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.16. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $471.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aleta W. Richards bought 1,090 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,704.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,704. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Further Reading

