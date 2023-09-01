California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 596.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,048,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after buying an additional 522,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

DFIN opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.25 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $181,477.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,703.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 3,664 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $181,477.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,703.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 26,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $1,272,571.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,353,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,773,949.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,689 shares of company stock worth $19,107,064 over the last ninety days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Articles

