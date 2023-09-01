Capital Advantage Inc. Has $9.93 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Advantage Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.1% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $187.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.77 and its 200-day moving average is $172.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

