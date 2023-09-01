CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCO) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Head to Head Analysis

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Progyny and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny 5.15% 12.19% 8.27% CareCloud N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Progyny shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Progyny shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 1 5 0 2.83 CareCloud 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Progyny and CareCloud, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Progyny presently has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.23%. Given Progyny’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Progyny is more favorable than CareCloud.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Progyny and CareCloud’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $786.91 million 4.53 $30.36 million $0.49 76.20 CareCloud $143.75 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Progyny has higher revenue and earnings than CareCloud.

Summary

Progyny beats CareCloud on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption reimbursement programs for employers. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc., a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems. It serves physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other clinicians that render bills for their services. The company was formerly known as MTBC, Inc. and changed its name to CareCloud, Inc. in March 2021. CareCloud, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

