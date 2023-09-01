Cellular Goods (LON:CBX) Trading Down 4.2%

Cellular Goods PLC (LON:CBX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01). Approximately 3,198,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,107,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.46 million, a PE ratio of -57.50 and a beta of -1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.79.

About Cellular Goods

Cellular Goods PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells biosynthetic cannabinoids-based consumer products in the United Kingdom. The company provides cannabinoid solutions for skincare and ingestible products. It offers its products through retailers; direct to consumers through its website; and online.

