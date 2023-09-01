Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cenovus Energy in a report released on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.98%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,018,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,571,000 after purchasing an additional 234,190 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

