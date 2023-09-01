CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,959 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CF Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,684,000 after acquiring an additional 354,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,784,000 after purchasing an additional 995,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,851,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,927,000 after purchasing an additional 193,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.