Changebridge Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Changebridge Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80. 879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Changebridge Select Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Changebridge Select Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Changebridge Select Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Changebridge Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.88% of Changebridge Select Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Changebridge Select Equity ETF

The Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (CBSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have positive environmental, social and governance attributes as viewed by the fund adviser.

