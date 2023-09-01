Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.80.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 158,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 53,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $206.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

