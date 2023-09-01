Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) & Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Financial Analysis

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) and Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cochlear and Cutera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cochlear N/A N/A N/A $0.82 107.06 Cutera $246.37 million 0.92 -$82.34 million ($3.87) -2.94

Cochlear has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cutera. Cutera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cochlear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cochlear N/A N/A N/A Cutera -31.08% -489.05% -16.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Cochlear and Cutera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.1% of Cochlear shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cutera shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cochlear and Cutera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cochlear 0 2 0 0 2.00 Cutera 0 4 1 0 2.20

Cutera has a consensus price target of $29.20, indicating a potential upside of 156.59%. Given Cutera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cutera is more favorable than Cochlear.

Summary

Cochlear beats Cutera on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc. provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform. It also offers truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency system designed for circumferential reduction, lipolysis, and deep tissue heating and treat all body and skin types; Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling device that delivers heat into the deeper layers of the skin using controlled RF energy; and enlighten, a laser platform with a dual wavelength for multi-colored tattoo removal, and the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars. In addition, the company provides excel HR, a hair removal solution for all skin types; and xeo, a multi-application platform for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin revitalization by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. Further, it offers its products through direct sales and services, and network of distributors and direct international sales. Cutera, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

