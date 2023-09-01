Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $115.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 769.73 and a beta of 1.47. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $129.95.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 0.17%. Analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

