Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.02

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.02 and traded as high as $9.29. Commercial Vehicle Group shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 174,201 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $310.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 68.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 19,401 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after buying an additional 410,013 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1,756.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 63,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.